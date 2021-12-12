An aerial view of the damage following a fatal blast apparently caused by a gas leak in Sicily, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of the damage following a fatal blast apparently caused by a gas leak in Sicily, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy
World /  Europe

Sicily: 3 reported dead, 6 missing after explosion causes buildings to collapse

  • Blast thought to have been caused by a gas leak
  • A heavily pregnant woman believed to be among the missing

Topic |   Italy
dpaAssociated Press
dpa and Associated Press

Updated: 9:32pm, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the damage following a fatal blast apparently caused by a gas leak in Sicily, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of the damage following a fatal blast apparently caused by a gas leak in Sicily, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE