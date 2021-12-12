Day two of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool, Britain, on December 12. The last in-person meeting of Britain’s year-long G7 presidency comes amid rising global tensions. Photo: REUTERS
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive consequences and severe cost’ if Ukraine is attacked
- Group of Seven, meeting in UK’s city of Liverpool, condemns Russian military build-up and calls on Putin to de-escalate
- Russia denies it plans to invade; says West is gripped by ‘Russiophobia’
Topic | Ukraine
Day two of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool, Britain, on December 12. The last in-person meeting of Britain’s year-long G7 presidency comes amid rising global tensions. Photo: REUTERS