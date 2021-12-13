The Cumbre Vieja volcano, pictured from El Paso, spews ash and smoke on the Canary island of La Palma on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Spanish Canary Island volcano eruption hits local record of 85 days
- The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma first began spewing lava on September 19 and has forced several thousand people to abandon their homes
- On Sunday, after several days of low-level activity, the volcano suddenly sprang to life again, producing loud explosions and blowing a vast cloud of ash high into the sky.
Topic | Spain
