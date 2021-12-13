Former Danish Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg jailed at an impeachment trial over her policy of separating asylum seeking young couples. Photo: AFP
Danish ex-minister sentenced in underage asylum separations case
- Inger Stojberg denied breaking the law saying her aim was to stamp out child marriages and protect underage girls
- The right-wing politician was behind Denmark’s tough immigration policies, allowing authorities to confiscate asylum seekers’ jewellery
