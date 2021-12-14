Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea on Monday. Photo: AP
One dead, one missing as Danish barge capsizes after collision with UK ship

  • The Karin Hoj and the Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction on a busy Baltic Sea route off Sweden
  • One crew member was found dead in the hull of the Danish ship; at least nine boats and a helicopter are combing the waters for the other

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:12am, 14 Dec, 2021

