Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea on Monday. Photo: AP
One dead, one missing as Danish barge capsizes after collision with UK ship
- The Karin Hoj and the Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction on a busy Baltic Sea route off Sweden
- One crew member was found dead in the hull of the Danish ship; at least nine boats and a helicopter are combing the waters for the other
Topic | Transport and logistics
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea on Monday. Photo: AP