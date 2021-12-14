Sergei Tikhanovsky’s supporters take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus. File photo: AFP
Belarus opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years
- Tikhanovsky’s wife and self-exiled activist Svetlana denounced the verdict, which found him guilty of organising riots and inciting social hatred
- A high-profile co-defendant in the case, veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison
Topic | Belarus
