Sergei Tikhanovsky’s supporters take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus. File photo: AFP
Sergei Tikhanovsky’s supporters take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus. File photo: AFP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Belarus opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

  • Tikhanovsky’s wife and self-exiled activist Svetlana denounced the verdict, which found him guilty of organising riots and inciting social hatred
  • A high-profile co-defendant in the case, veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison

Topic |   Belarus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:36pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sergei Tikhanovsky’s supporters take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus. File photo: AFP
Sergei Tikhanovsky’s supporters take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE