People wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ramsgate, Britain. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus: UK lifts Omicron travel ban for 11 African nations
- Countries on the UK’s travel red list include South Africa, Zambia and Botswana
- Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measure is less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad as the new variant has already taken hold in Britain
