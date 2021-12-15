German police and special forces searched several properties in Dresden on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers over Saxony premier death plot
- The security forces launched the operation in Dresden following death threats from an anti-vaccine group against Michael Kretschmer
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed a zero-tolerance policy against such extremist groups
