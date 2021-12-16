Shoppers, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus, stand under the Christmas decorations in Covent Garden, London on December 9. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Omicron surge: record Covid-19 cases in UK as public warned to scale back Christmas plans

  • A total of 78,610 new infections were reported on Wednesday, about 10,000 more than the previous high nearly a year ago
  • Britain is being hit by ‘two epidemics on top of each other’, says England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:28am, 16 Dec, 2021

