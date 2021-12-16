Passengers at the Gare du Nord train station in France where 110,000 fake health passes are in circulation. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: France says 110,000 fake health passes are in circulation
- The passes, showing proof of vaccination, Covid-19 recovery or a recent negative test result, are required for access to public transport, restaurants and cultural events
- French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says police have found that medical staff are sometimes complicit in the fraud
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers at the Gare du Nord train station in France where 110,000 fake health passes are in circulation. Photo: Reuters