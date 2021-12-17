A woman wears a face shield as she walks past an image of Santa Claus at a Christmas market in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
Panic in Britain as Omicron coronavirus crisis bites ahead of Christmas
- The country saw a second consecutive day of record cases, with 88,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded
- Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch, while ordinary Britons are scrambling to make alternative holiday plans
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
