A woman wears a face shield as she walks past an image of Santa Claus at a Christmas market in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
A woman wears a face shield as she walks past an image of Santa Claus at a Christmas market in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
Panic in Britain as Omicron coronavirus crisis bites ahead of Christmas

  • The country saw a second consecutive day of record cases, with 88,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded
  • Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch, while ordinary Britons are scrambling to make alternative holiday plans

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:27am, 17 Dec, 2021

