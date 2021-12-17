Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been on the defensive in recent months, because of scandals and political missteps. Photo: AFP
As UK’s Boris Johnson takes hammering, potential successors sharpen their image

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political future appears shaky after Conservative Party revolt, scandals and missteps
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak seen as potential challengers for leadership

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke

Updated: 11:05am, 17 Dec, 2021

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been on the defensive in recent months, because of scandals and political missteps. Photo: AFP
