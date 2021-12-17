Pope Francis gives the thumbs up as he celebrates his 85th birthday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis on 85th birthday remains strong, energetic and robust with his reforms

  • Pontiff celebrates birthday in year he cut pay for cardinals, approved law for investigating sex abuse cover-up, and curbed abuses of power
  • Despite recent surgery he took a whirlwind trip to Cyprus and Greece and jaunts to Iraq, Slovakia and Hungary campaigning for a sustainable and just world

Associated Press
Updated: 6:35pm, 17 Dec, 2021

