A giant tree is decorated with Christmas lights in the village of Falkenstein. Germany eyeing new restrictions in view of Omicron. Photo: AP
Europe eyes restrictions before Christmas as Omicron coronavirus risk soars
- A major new study warns that the new variant is five times more likely to reinfect people than Delta
- Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark move toward tighter rules, after France closed its borders to most non-resident Britons
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A giant tree is decorated with Christmas lights in the village of Falkenstein. Germany eyeing new restrictions in view of Omicron. Photo: AP