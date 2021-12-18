This year’s Yule goat was inaugurated in Gavle, Sweden in November, about three weeks before it was burned down on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Christmas
Giant Swedish Christmas goat torched again after five-year respite

  • The blaze revives a long-running tradition of locals illegally attempting to set the massive Yule decoration on fire as authorities try their best to stop them
  • Over the years, it has been hit with fireworks and burning arrows, run over by cars and smashed with clubs in often elaborate schemes

Reuters
Updated: 4:35am, 18 Dec, 2021

