This year’s Yule goat was inaugurated in Gavle, Sweden in November, about three weeks before it was burned down on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Giant Swedish Christmas goat torched again after five-year respite
- The blaze revives a long-running tradition of locals illegally attempting to set the massive Yule decoration on fire as authorities try their best to stop them
- Over the years, it has been hit with fireworks and burning arrows, run over by cars and smashed with clubs in often elaborate schemes
