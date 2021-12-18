A girl receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Paris, France. Vaccination against Covid-19 will be proposed to children aged 5 to 11 years from December 22 “if all goes well”, said French Minister of Health Olivier Veran. Photo: AFP
Portugal, France to vaccinate younger children in fight against Omicron variant
- Portugal began jabbing over-fives on Saturday, while France plans to begin rolling out injections for the same age group on Wednesday, following other nations already inoculating many youngsters
- But EU health agency says vaccines alone take too long; measures like mask-wearing, distance working, preventing crowds essential to reduce burden on health care systems in time available
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
