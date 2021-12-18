Around 400 migrants on a boat off the Italian island of Lampedusa in August 2021. They made it to shore but some 1,340 people have died attempting the perilous Central Mediterranean crossing this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). Photo: EPA-EFE
One-year old migrant boy ‘crosses Mediterranean alone’; ‘spotted by rescuers on boat among 70 men’
- Other migrants did not know child’s identity; were reportedly ‘begged by parents to keep him safe’, perhaps when they were denied boarding
- Newspaper said baby ‘crossed sea before he could walk; he braved waves alone, too young to reveal his name and story’
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
