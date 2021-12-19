People protest against coronavirus measures in Hamburg, Germany on December 18. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Thousands demonstrate in Hamburg against coronavirus measures in Germany

  • According to police, about 8,000 people were expected to attend the demonstration under the slogan ‘The Worm has Turned. Hands off our Children’
  • There is currently discussion in Germany about introducing coronavirus vaccination mandates for certain groups.

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
dpa
Updated: 2:24am, 19 Dec, 2021

