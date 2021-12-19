A protester holds a banner during an anti-coronavirus restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands on December 18. Photo: AP
A protester holds a banner during an anti-coronavirus restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands on December 18. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Netherlands to go into Christmas lockdown to tackle surge of Omicron variant, says PM

  • Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut until January 14, while schools must close until January 9, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said
  • The number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:42am, 19 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a banner during an anti-coronavirus restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands on December 18. Photo: AP
A protester holds a banner during an anti-coronavirus restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands on December 18. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE