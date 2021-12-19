A protester holds a banner during an anti-coronavirus restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands on December 18. Photo: AP
Netherlands to go into Christmas lockdown to tackle surge of Omicron variant, says PM
- Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut until January 14, while schools must close until January 9, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said
- The number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
