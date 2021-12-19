Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili. Photo: Reuters
Jailed Georgia ex-leader Mikheil Saakashvili ‘tortured’ in custody, doctors say

  • An independent council of doctors said Saakashvili has developed serious neurological conditions as a result of torture and ill-treatment in custody
  • Saakashvili had refused food for 50 days to protest against his jailing on an abuse of office conviction he has denounced as politically motivated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:11am, 19 Dec, 2021

