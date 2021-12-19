Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost in Brussels in November. Photo: AP
Britain’s chief Brexit minister David Frost resigns in blow to Boris Johnson, newspaper reports
- ‘Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson’s government,’ the UK’s Mail on Sunday newspaper reported
- The newspaper said Frost’s resignation had been prompted by the introduction of additional Covid-19 measures, including Covid passes
Topic | Britain
