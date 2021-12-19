Protesters march against Covid-19 restrictions in London on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: England has hundreds of thousands of new Omicron cases every day, government scientists say
- Infections could peak as high as 2 million a day some time between late December and January, the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said
- Its advice to bring back Covid-19 restrictions creates a dilemma for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson, who has vowed not to put the country back into lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
