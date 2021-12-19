German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht meets soldiers as she visits Rukla military base in Lithuania on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht meets soldiers as she visits Rukla military base in Lithuania on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Nato
World /  Europe

Russia can’t ‘dictate’ to Nato on regional security, German defence minister says

  • Berlin’s defence chief spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which is worried about security after Russia amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine
  • On Friday, Moscow set out a list of demands for the West that includes withdrawing Nato battalions from ex-Soviet states Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Topic |   Nato
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse and Reuters in Lithuania

Updated: 10:16pm, 19 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht meets soldiers as she visits Rukla military base in Lithuania on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht meets soldiers as she visits Rukla military base in Lithuania on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE