Protesters hold a banner with an image of Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach reading “Freedom instead of Lauterbach” in Duesseldorf, Germany on Saturday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: No lockdown before Christmas, Germany says

  • Health minister Karl Lauterbach ruled out a lockdown but warned a fifth Covid-19 wave could no longer be stopped and backed mandatory vaccination
  • Germany has banned unvaccinated people from entering non-essential establishments in an attempt to control rising cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:14am, 20 Dec, 2021

