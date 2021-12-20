Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU

  • Truss will become Britain’s lead negotiator with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost
  • Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of the prime minister’s government

Updated: 2:44am, 20 Dec, 2021

