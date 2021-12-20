The picture published by The Guardian was reported to be from May 2020, not long after Johnson was discharged from hospital where he had spent several nights in intensive care with Covid-19.

It shows Johnson with his wife Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn son, and two other people at a table on a terrace in the Downing Street garden with cheese and wine.

Nearby is another table of four other people, and a short distance away is a larger group standing on the grass around a table with bottles of wine.

Asked about the picture, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “Work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings following a No 10 press conference.”

“Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.”

The newspaper said the photograph was shared with it after Johnson’s office last week denied a social event had taken place, saying Downing Street staff were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening.