Supporters of Feyenoord football team light flares outside De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Supporters of Feyenoord football team light flares outside De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: ANP / AFP
World /  Europe

Dutch police arrest 64 football fans after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

  • Police used water cannon to disperse ‘several dozen’ rioters near the De Kuip stadium in the port city of Rotterdam
  • The match was being played without fans due to coronavirus restrictions although police said the teams were met by ‘a lot of people’ when they arrived at the stadium

Topic |   The Netherlands
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:38am, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Feyenoord football team light flares outside De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Supporters of Feyenoord football team light flares outside De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: ANP / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE