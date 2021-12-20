Supporters of Feyenoord football team light flares outside De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Dutch police arrest 64 football fans after Feyenoord-Ajax violence
- Police used water cannon to disperse ‘several dozen’ rioters near the De Kuip stadium in the port city of Rotterdam
- The match was being played without fans due to coronavirus restrictions although police said the teams were met by ‘a lot of people’ when they arrived at the stadium
