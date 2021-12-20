An inflatable boat, life vests and other possessions left on a beach in northern France, photographed on December 20, 2021. An NGO has filed manslaughter charges against French and British officials for failing to help 27 people who drowned in November trying to cross the English Channel.
France, Britain ‘ignored distress calls’ from migrants on dinghy before it sank in Channel, drowning 27, says NGO
- French charity Utopia 56 files court complaint accusing French and British authorities of ‘involuntary homicide’ and ‘failing to deliver help’
- It says help not sent until French fisherman raised alert more than 10 hours later; after the November tragedy the two nations traded blame
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
An inflatable boat, life vests and other possessions left on a beach in northern France, photographed on December 20, 2021. An NGO has filed manslaughter charges against French and British officials for failing to help 27 people who drowned in November trying to cross the English Channel.