Europe’s medicines watchdog has approved a Covid-19 vaccine by US-based Novavax. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: EU backs US’ Novavax as bloc’s 5th vaccine amid Omicron spread

  • Endorsement for two-dose jab comes ahead of possible authorisation in US, where firm has had to resolve manufacturing issues
  • Firm to start shipping vaccines to EU’s 27 member states in January; first regulatory ‘green light’ in Indonesia last month, awaiting approval in Japan

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:04pm, 20 Dec, 2021

