People in Vienna, Austria hold candles to mourn Covid-19 victims on December 19. The commemorative event was held to mourn the 13,000 lives lost to the virus in the alpine nation. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Austria reports lowest number of cases since October as nation fully ‘reopens’
- Alpine country saw 1,792 new infections in 24 hours, down from highs of around 13,000 daily cases in late November when lockdown began
- Restrictions lifted for vaccinated but remain in place for unvaccinated; travellers to nation must show proof of third dose or PCR test
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
