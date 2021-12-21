People wear face masks in central Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Germany eyes limits on New Year’s Eve parties to combat Omicron variant
- A government proposal shows that from December 28, Berlin wants to close nightclubs and further reduce the number of people allowed at large events
- The text proposes caps on private gatherings, with those who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to be allowed to host just 10 people
