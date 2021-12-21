Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rafael Nadal tests positive for coronavirus in latest blow for Spanish tennis star
- The former world number one said he took the test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week
- The diagnosis has put in doubt Nadal’s participation in the Australian Open next month where he was expected to return to major competition after months of injury
