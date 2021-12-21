A fossilised section of a giant millipede in a sandstone boulder in northern England. Credit: Neil Davies
Millipedes as ‘big as cars’ roamed England, fluke fossil find shows

  • Experts discover fossilised remains of giant millipede on beach in northern England
  • Giant creatures may have been predators that feasted on small amphibians

dpa
Updated: 3:49pm, 21 Dec, 2021

