A vigil for British MP Sir David Amess in London in October 2021 after he was stabbed to death. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK: Man, 25, denies murdering British MP Sir David Amess and ‘preparing acts of terrorism’
- Sir David, a 69-year-old father-of-five, was stabbed to death in southeast England in October while meeting constituents
- His killing was the second of a British MP in past five years; has led to calls for improved safety for elected representatives
Topic | United Kingdom
