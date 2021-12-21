A vigil for British MP Sir David Amess in London in October 2021 after he was stabbed to death. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK: Man, 25, denies murdering British MP Sir David Amess and ‘preparing acts of terrorism’

  • Sir David, a 69-year-old father-of-five, was stabbed to death in southeast England in October while meeting constituents
  • His killing was the second of a British MP in past five years; has led to calls for improved safety for elected representatives

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:52pm, 21 Dec, 2021

