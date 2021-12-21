Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), in London in November 2021. He has now announced a new financial package for businesses hit hardest by Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), in London in November 2021. He has now announced a new financial package for businesses hit hardest by Covid-19. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK pledges £1 billion to support firms hit hard by Omicron, including hospitality sector

  • Nation’s finance chief Rishi Sunak says measures will help hundreds of thousands of firms; hospitality, leisure to receive £700 million of package
  • Also says further restrictions cannot be ruled out; ‘reviewing data day by day, hour by hour, keeping situation under constant review’

Topic |   United Kingdom
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:30pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), in London in November 2021. He has now announced a new financial package for businesses hit hardest by Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), in London in November 2021. He has now announced a new financial package for businesses hit hardest by Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE