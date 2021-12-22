Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Interior Ministry in November 2021. Photo: via Reuters
Belarus, Poland block UN access to border in migrant crisis but probe shows ‘dire conditions’
- UN team went to Poland from November 29 to December 3; had no access to restricted border area but interviewed 31 people who crossed in
- Most of those were ‘beaten or threatened by Belarusian security forces’; UN wants access and both nations to end practices putting migrants at risk
