Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Interior Ministry in November 2021. Photo: via Reuters
Belarus
Belarus, Poland block UN access to border in migrant crisis but probe shows ‘dire conditions’

  • UN team went to Poland from November 29 to December 3; had no access to restricted border area but interviewed 31 people who crossed in
  • Most of those were ‘beaten or threatened by Belarusian security forces’; UN wants access and both nations to end practices putting migrants at risk

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 22 Dec, 2021

