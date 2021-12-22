Edinburgh’s world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks and street party have been cancelled this year over coronavirus fears. Photo: AP
Scotland cancels public New Year’s Eve events as new coronavirus curbs announced
- Edinburgh has one of the world’s most famous Hogmanay street parties, drawing thousands of foreign tourists as well as local people
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said public celebrations would be cancelled as she set out plans for post-Christmas restrictions to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant
