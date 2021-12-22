A phone with the world’s first SMS, which was auctioned at the Aguttes auction house in Paris. Photo: AFP / DPA
‘Merry Christmas’: world’s first text message sells as NFT for more than US$121,000 at Paris auction
- The Christmas greeting text, which was sent on December 3, 1992, was put up for auction by the British telecoms company Vodafone
- Vodafone engineer Neil Papworth sent the SMS from his computer to a manager in Britain, who received it on his 2kg (4lb) ‘Orbitel’ telephone
