A phone with the world’s first SMS, which was auctioned at the Aguttes auction house in Paris. Photo: AFP / DPA
Auctions
‘Merry Christmas’: world’s first text message sells as NFT for more than US$121,000 at Paris auction

  • The Christmas greeting text, which was sent on December 3, 1992, was put up for auction by the British telecoms company Vodafone
  • Vodafone engineer Neil Papworth sent the SMS from his computer to a manager in Britain, who received it on his 2kg (4lb) ‘Orbitel’ telephone

Reuters
Updated: 2:23am, 22 Dec, 2021

