Ukrainian reservists take part in a military exercise near Kyiv, Ukraine on December 18. Photo: EPA
Russia vs Ukraine: possible war scenarios, according to Western military experts
- Ukraine’s army is around half the size of Russia’s, air defence and electronic warfare are key vulnerabilities
- But motivated forces would inflict high Russian casualties, and Vladimir Putin could face a hard sell to his own population
Topic | War and conflict
