Astra Zeneca’s third dose booster vaccine protects ‘significantly’ against Omicron. Photo: Reuters
Astra Zeneca’s third dose booster vaccine protects ‘significantly’ against Omicron. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Third jab boosts Omicron antibodies ‘significantly’, AstraZeneca study finds

  • ‘The third dose … neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that were broadly similar to those ...after the second dose against the Delta variant’, said report
  • The study was conducted by investigators from the University of Oxford, which is the academic institution that helped AstraZeneca develop the vaccine last year

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:15pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Astra Zeneca’s third dose booster vaccine protects ‘significantly’ against Omicron. Photo: Reuters
Astra Zeneca’s third dose booster vaccine protects ‘significantly’ against Omicron. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE