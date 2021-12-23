Astra Zeneca’s third dose booster vaccine protects ‘significantly’ against Omicron. Photo: Reuters
Third jab boosts Omicron antibodies ‘significantly’, AstraZeneca study finds
- ‘The third dose … neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that were broadly similar to those ...after the second dose against the Delta variant’, said report
- The study was conducted by investigators from the University of Oxford, which is the academic institution that helped AstraZeneca develop the vaccine last year
