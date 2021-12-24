Cooling towers in France where some nuclear reactors were restarted earlier to help with a winter energy crunch. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe’s energy crisis is taking its toll on businesses and homes
- This year’s energy crunch is so severe that gas prices surged more than 800 per cent, while power costs jumped some 500 per cent
- Global energy expert says if there are further supply disruptions factories will have to close because ‘governments cannot have people freezing in the dark’
Topic | European Union
Cooling towers in France where some nuclear reactors were restarted earlier to help with a winter energy crunch. Photo: Bloomberg