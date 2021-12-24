Supporters of Julian Assange gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10. Photo: TNS
WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange launches appeal against extradition to US

  • The High Court in London had reversed a lower-court ruling that it would be ‘oppressive’ to extradite him due to his mental health and the risk of suicide
  • If convicted in the US, Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:10am, 24 Dec, 2021

