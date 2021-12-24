A pedestrian, wearing a mask with the Italian flag on it, stands in a street in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian, wearing a mask with the Italian flag on it, stands in a street in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Italy bans New Year events as coronavirus cases climb to pandemic record

  • Face masks will be compulsory outdoors, and discos and dance clubs will be shut until January 31 to prevent mass socialising during the holidays
  • Italy on Thursday registered a record 44,595 new Covid-19 cases – an increase of more than 70 per cent in just a week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:39am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian, wearing a mask with the Italian flag on it, stands in a street in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian, wearing a mask with the Italian flag on it, stands in a street in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE