Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of baby Lilibet Diana, seen here with the couple and older brother Archie. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Lilibet in Christmas card

  • The latest addition to the family was born in June and is named after her great grandmother and late grandmother, Princess Diana
  • The holiday card also spotlights organisations helping resettle Afghan refugees and fighting for paid family leave in the US

Tribune News Service
Updated: 6:31am, 24 Dec, 2021

