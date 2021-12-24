Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of baby Lilibet Diana, seen here with the couple and older brother Archie. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Lilibet in Christmas card
- The latest addition to the family was born in June and is named after her great grandmother and late grandmother, Princess Diana
- The holiday card also spotlights organisations helping resettle Afghan refugees and fighting for paid family leave in the US
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of baby Lilibet Diana, seen here with the couple and older brother Archie. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski