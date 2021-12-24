British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street, urging the public to get vaccinated. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges British public to get jabbed for Christmas
- In his Christmas Eve message, the British PM rejected Covid-19 restrictions but said getting a vaccine or a booster is a ‘wonderful’ gift for the whole country
- Johnson’s popularity has been battered by reports of parties held by Downing Street during lockdown periods and a revolt against coronavirus measures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street, urging the public to get vaccinated. Photo: Handout