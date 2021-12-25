Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as coronavirus surges in Italy
- The pontiff celebrated with 2,000 people in St Peter’s Basilica, 10 times the number allowed last year, but a fraction of the site’s capacity
- No curfew is in place this year, but cases in Italy continue to set records, with 50,599 new infections recorded on Friday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
