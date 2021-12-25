Cancelled flights on an electronic board at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, US. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Cancelled flights strand thousands; Santa Boris says get a jab for Christmas gift
- For the second year, surging infections have complicated yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville; China Eastern had the most cancellations
- Thousands of people across England receive a Christmas Day booster jab as the NHS vaccination effort continues in the face of record Covid-19 cases
Topic | Travel news and advice
Cancelled flights on an electronic board at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, US. Photo: Bloomberg