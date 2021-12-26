Gasoline tanker trucks drive down a road near the Marathon Petroleum Corp in El Paso Texas. The refinery has a crude oil refinery capacity of approximately 131,000 barrels per calendar day. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

  • There should be no new investment in fossil fuel projects if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, IEA says
  • But amid talk of the end of hydrocarbons, oil demand is still expected to rise with rebounding crude prices giving producers the cash to pursue new projects

Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:58pm, 26 Dec, 2021

