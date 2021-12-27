Security breaches at royal residences like Windsor Castle are rare, with the most serious one in Queen Elizabeth’s reign taking place in 1982. Photo: TNS
Christmas Day intruder at Queen Elizabeth’s residence was armed with crossbow
- The 19-year-old man was arrested on Windsor Castle grounds and is being held under the Mental Health Act, London police say
- He had scaled the fence with a rope ladder, in a rare security breach at the site where the queen was spending Christmas with Prince Charles and other family
Topic | Royalty
Security breaches at royal residences like Windsor Castle are rare, with the most serious one in Queen Elizabeth’s reign taking place in 1982. Photo: TNS