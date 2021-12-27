Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Britain in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Britain in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle gets front-page apology from British tabloid

  • The Mail on Sunday was ordered to print the apology after publishing parts of a personal letter she wrote to her father soon after marrying Prince Harry
  • A judge previously ruled that the publisher must pay 90 per cent of the Duchess of Sussex’s US$1.88 million legal expenses

Tribune News Service
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Dec, 2021

